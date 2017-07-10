Classic Rock Almanac July 10, 2017

What was the name of the group Dio fronted until Ritchie Blackmore replaced the band’s lead guitarist and changed its name to Rainbow?
a) The Electric Elves
b) The Gnomes
c) Elf
d) Elrond
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (July 10th) would have been the 75th birthday of the late Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio singer Ronnie James Dio.
What was the name of the group Dio fronted until Ritchie Blackmore replaced the band’s lead guitarist and changed its name to Rainbow?
a) The Electric Elves
b) The Gnomes
c) Elf
d) Elrond
ANNIVERSARIES
2010-Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters and David Gilmour give a surprise reunion performance at a benefit in Oxfordshire, England, playing three Floyd songs together — “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two),” plus a cover of “To Know Him Is to Love Him.”
1993-Bob Seger marries his third wife, Juanita Dorricott.
1986-Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia lapses into a diabetic coma. He recovers and is released from the hospital a couple of weeks later.
1976-Cher has a son, Elijah Blue, with her second husband, Gregg Allman.
1971-The first Bruce Springsteen Band, which consists of some members of a previous group called Dr. Zoom and the Sonic Boom, is unveiled at a college gig in Lincroft, New Jersey.
1969-Brian Jones, who had recently been drummed out of The Rolling Stones, is buried at Priory Road Cemetery in Cheltenham, England. All of his bandmates except Mick Jagger attend the service.
BIRTHDAYS
Rik Emmett – 64 years old
Triumph/solo guitarist. Born 1953.
Dave Smalley – 68 years old
The Raspberries bassist-guitarist played on “Go All the Way” and “I Wanna Be With You.” Born 1949.
Arlo Guthrie – 70 years old
The singer-songwriter son of the late folk music legend Woody Guthrie is best known for his own “Alice’s Restaurant” –the film version of which he starred in — and a Top 20 cover of Steve Goodman‘s “City of New Orleans.” Born 1947.
Denny Seiwell – 74 years old
Ex-Wings drummer. Born 1943.
Ronnie James Dio (Padavona) – Died in 2010
The singer fronted Dio, Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell, Rainbow, Elf and a few lesser known bands in a career that lasted over 50 years and helped define heavy metal. He died of stomach cancer on May 16th, 2010 at 67. Born 1942.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Elf