Classic Rock Almanac July 10, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (July 10th) would have been the 75th birthday of the late Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio singer Ronnie James Dio.

What was the name of the group Dio fronted until Ritchie Blackmore replaced the band’s lead guitarist and changed its name to Rainbow? a) The Electric Elves

b) The Gnomes

c) Elf

d) Elrond

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters and David Gilmour give a surprise reunion performance at a benefit in Oxfordshire, England, playing three Floyd songs together — “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two),” plus a cover of “To Know Him Is to Love Him.”

1993-Bob Seger marries his third wife, Juanita Dorricott.

1986-Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia lapses into a diabetic coma. He recovers and is released from the hospital a couple of weeks later.

1976-Cher has a son, Elijah Blue, with her second husband, Gregg Allman.

1971-The first Bruce Springsteen Band, which consists of some members of a previous group called Dr. Zoom and the Sonic Boom, is unveiled at a college gig in Lincroft, New Jersey.

1969-Brian Jones, who had recently been drummed out of The Rolling Stones, is buried at Priory Road Cemetery in Cheltenham, England. All of his bandmates except Mick Jagger attend the service.

