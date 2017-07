By Robyn Collins

UK grime rapper Skepta recently posted a photo of himself with The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger. The Instagram post implied the two artists were “in the studio.”

Skepta told NME that he isn’t working on his own new music right now, so we’re wondering if that could mean that he’s working with someone else — like, maybe Jagger. We’ll keep our ears open for this one.