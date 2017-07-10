The Daily Cut: Black Sabbath “Children of the Sea”

Black Sabbath: “Children of the Sea”

ALBUM: Heaven and Hell

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Geezer Butler, Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward

No single released from Heaven and Hell charted in the U.S., but the album went platinum.

Dio joined Black Sabbath in 1979. In a 1980s interview, he said that even if it was his first song for the band there was another reason he considered it one of his best. “Because it was a song that had a statement that I wanted to make, which was that we seem to be doing everything before we know how to do it. That is, we fly before we can walk and we glide before we can crawl, and we’re just murdering ourselves by it – with nuclear waste, with polluting the atmosphere, with overpopulation. And I just wanted to make a statement for a change about something that I felt strongly about. I don’t often make statements like that, but I wanted to. And so I did.”

The late Ronnie James Dio would have turned 75 years old today (July 10th).