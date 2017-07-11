Classic Rock Almanac July 11, 2017

Sambora currently performs with his guitar-playing girlfriend, Orianthi. Which female singer did Sambora record with in the 1980s?
a) Pat Benatar
b) Joan Jett
c) Lita Ford
d) Cher
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora celebrates his 58th birthday today (July 11th).
Sambora currently performs with his guitar-playing girlfriend, Orianthi. Which female singer did Sambora record with in the 1980s?
a) Pat Benatar
b) Joan Jett
c) Lita Ford
d) Cher
ANNIVERSARIES
2005-Steve Miller leaves his handprints in cement as he’s inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk.
1998-John Fogerty headlines a concert outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.
1981-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are the opening-night attraction at Big Man’s West, a club opened in Red Bank, New Jersey by saxophonist Clarence Clemons.
1979-Neil Young‘s concert film, Rust Never Sleeps, premieres at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California, the same day the album of the same name is released.
1972-The Rolling Stones play the Rubber Bowl in Akron, Ohio.
1970-Bob Dylan is awarded an honorary degree by Princeton University. David Crosby accompanies him to the ceremony.
1969-David Bowie releases “Space Oddity” as a single in the UK.
1951-Alan Freed starts his reign on Cleveland radio. Using the nickname “Moondog,” he hosts a nightly R&B show on WJW.
BIRTHDAYS
Richie Sambora – 58 years old
The guitarist, who works solo and is no longer in Bon Jovi, was formerly married to actress Heather Locklear. Born 1959.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Cher