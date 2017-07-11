Classic Rock Almanac July 11, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora celebrates his 58th birthday today (July 11th).

Sambora currently performs with his guitar-playing girlfriend, Orianthi. Which female singer did Sambora record with in the 1980s? a) Pat Benatar

b) Joan Jett

c) Lita Ford

d) Cher

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Steve Miller leaves his handprints in cement as he’s inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk.

1998-John Fogerty headlines a concert outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.

1981-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are the opening-night attraction at Big Man’s West, a club opened in Red Bank, New Jersey by saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

1979-Neil Young‘s concert film, Rust Never Sleeps, premieres at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California, the same day the album of the same name is released.

1972-The Rolling Stones play the Rubber Bowl in Akron, Ohio.

1970-Bob Dylan is awarded an honorary degree by Princeton University. David Crosby accompanies him to the ceremony.

1969-David Bowie releases “Space Oddity” as a single in the UK.

1951-Alan Freed starts his reign on Cleveland radio. Using the nickname “Moondog,” he hosts a nightly R&B show on WJW.

BIRTHDAYS