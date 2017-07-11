Watch Foo Fighters Debut New Song ‘Arrows’

By Annie Reuter

Foo Fighters fans at the band’s concert in Athens, Greece, on Monday evening (July 10) heard several brand new songs from the group’s forthcoming album Concrete And Gold.

Following the performance of “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” “Run,” “La Dee Da,” “Sunday Rain,” and “Dirty Water” — all of which the band has played before — Dave Grohl & Co. debuted another brand new, previously unheard song called “Arrows.” The tune features Grohl’s familiar growl and enough catchy guitar riffs to satisfy any rock fan.

Concrete And Gold will be released on Sept. 15. In a previous interview, Grohl shared that the record deals with “hope and desperation.”

“There’s sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record,” he said. “The chorus [of the song ‘Concrete And Gold’] says, ‘I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.’ It’s kind of beautiful.”

Watch Foo Fighters debut “Arrows” below.