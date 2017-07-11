Winner – Winner

July 11, 2017 9:10 AM

I’ll play some Mega-Millions, Powerball when the jackpot gets to some stupid sky high number every once in a while. Scratch offs? That’s more of an impulse buy for me but check out what this 19 year old woman scratched off in one week’s time. She’s got a good head on her shoulders, still lives at home while attending college full time. Also has a full time job and all she wants to do is buy a new car, and pay for her college education.

Thanks to nbcbayarea.com for the story HERE.

Have a great day and maybe we should go scratch a few ourselves.

 

