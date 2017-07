If any recording was tailor-made to be a comic book, that would be Yellow Submarine, the album and animated movie from The Beatles. Titan Comics has hired Bill Morrison to write and illustrate the project as part of the 50th anniversary hoopla surrounding the album.

Bill Morrison is also the incoming editor of Mad Magazine, so don’t be surprised if one of the Blue Meanies bears a striking resemblance to Alfred E. Neuman!