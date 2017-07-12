Classic Rock Almanac July 12, 2017

July 12, 2017 8:14 AM
TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie celebrates her 74th birthday today (July 12th).

On which early 1970s Fleetwood Mac album did Christine make her debut as a full member of the band?

a) Kiln House
b) Future Games
c) Bare Trees
d) Mystery to Me

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Who are celebrated at the V-H-1 Rock Honors in L-A, with performances by Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and Incubus.

2006-Johnny Cash‘s American Five: A Hundred Highways takes over the top spot on both the country and pop album charts.

1997-A new Guinness World Record for guitar marathons is established at Nashville’s River Front Park when 1,555 guitarists, among them Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, jam on “Twist and Shout” for 75 minutes.

1982-Guitarist Phil Collen joins Def Leppard one day after the departure of his predecessor, Pete Willis, is announced.

1964-The Beatles historic February 9th debut on The Ed Sullivan Show is rerun.

1962-The Rolling Stones do their first paid gig, at the Marquee Club in London. They play “Kansas City,” “Back in the U-S-A,” “Honey, What’s Wrong” and “Confessin’ the Blues.”

 

BIRTHDAYS

Philip Taylor Kramer – Died in 1995
The ex-Iron Butterfly bassist committed suicide on February 12th, 1995 at 42. Born 1952.

Eric Carr (Paul Caravella) – Died in 1991
The onetime KISS drummer died of cancer November 24th, 1991 at the age of 41. Born 1950.

Christine McVie – 74 years old
The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist sang lead on “You Make Lovin’ Fun,” “Don’t Stop” and “Hold Me.” Before she became the (now-former) wife of Mac bassist John McVie, the Englishwoman had been a solo artist under her maiden name, Christine Perfect. Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Future Games


