The Daily Cut: Fleetwood Mac “Over My Head”

Fleetwood Mac: “Over My Head”

ALBUM: Fleetwood Mac

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Christine McVie

Released during Fleetwood Mac’s eighth year as a band, “Over My Head” became the group’s first Top 40 hit in America, peaking at number-20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also the first in a string of 10 consecutive Top 20 singles.

Christine McVie has never divulged who she wrote “Over My Head” about, but she said he’s “quite well known” and that she’s not sure “he even knows it was written about him.” Although it was the second song the band started working on for the Fleetwood Mac album, it ended up being the last one they finished for it. Christine explains why. “We just did a basic track of drums, guitar, dobro or something and a piano and I did a rough vocal on it, which I wasn’t very happy with. And so we just went on with all the other songs. We finished them all I said one day, ‘Maybe we should drag “Over My Head” out, see what we can do with it.’ We knew it needed something. We played it and played it and played it and I wasn’t too crazy about it until a brainstorm happened and I said, ‘Why don’t we get in, like, a cheap Farfisa or a Vox Continental?’ Lo and behold, that’s exactly what it needed. It just tied all the other parts together and we started adding to it and I resung it and then it ended up being one of the first singles.”

Christine McVie celebrates her 74th birthday today (July 12th).