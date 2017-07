The serious journalists at Rolling Stone are at it again. They present the Top 50 Fleetwood Mac Songs of all time (in their own bloated opinion). They award 4 spots in the top 5 to the venerable “Rumours” album, but don’t seem to have much use for Bob Welsh. Here’s the top 5

“Go Your Own Way” “Rhiannon” “Gold Dust Woman” “Don’t Stop” “The Chain”

Here’s the rest of the list