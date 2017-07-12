Weed Shortage In Nevada

July 12, 2017
Filed Under: marijuana

Nevada became the 7th state plus the District of Columbia to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and it was just 12 days ago where it became legal to smoke it there and they’re almost out. In fact one state official said that pot retailers are “running on fumes”. Evidently, Nevada didn’t determine the supply nor demand. So who are you gonna call? An uncle or somebody you know that works for a cartel in Mexico? No, believe it or not the state’s Senators and even the Governor. Who are instituting emergency measures so the weed keeps flowing to licensed distributors.

Thanks to KTVN in Reno for the story HERE. Have a great and happy day.

 

