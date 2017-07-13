A Blessing Of A Bolt From Above

Being the father of the bride is a very momentous occasion. You walk your daughter down the aisle, then have that last dance at the wedding reception. Big stuff and luckily for this father he almost didn’t make it to the reception after what happened to him HERE. It is summer, and lightning strikes are more common but who knew they even had those here in New Brunswick, which is further north in Canada than Nova Scotia. Thought all it did was snow there 😉

Thanks to CTV-New Brunswick, Canada for the story. The rain, thunderstorms we’re having now for like the 4th consecutive morning should be out of here by noon. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

http://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/there-was-this-bam-father-of-the-bride-struck-by-lightning-during-wedding-speech-1.3498920