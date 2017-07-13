Classic Rock Almanac July 13, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (July 13th) is the 75th birthday of solo artist and one-time frontman of The Byrds, Roger McGuinn.

The Byrds had two number-one hits in 1965. Both were cover versions. The first was Bob Dylan‘s “Mr. Tambourine Man.” Whose song did they record for the second? a) Bob Dylan, again

b) Woody Guthrie

c) Gerry Goffin and Carole King

d) Pete Seeger

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Rush drummer Neil Peart‘s autobiography Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road is optioned for a film. Ghost Rider is the tale of Peart’s 55-thousand-mile journey on his motorcycle after his wife and daughter both died.

2000-Elton John performs in Liverpool for the first time since 1982. He dedicates his show to John Lennon and opens with his Lennon tribute “Empty Garden.”

1985-The Live Aid concerts, organized by Bob Geldof of The Boomtown Rats to help starving people in Africa, are held in Philadelphia and London. The day-long shows, which are televised around the world, feature dozens of top acts and are seen or heard by an estimated one-point-five-billion people.

1974-Bruce Springsteen premieres the song “Jungleland” during the second night of a three-night stand at New York’s Bottom Line.

1974-Eric Clapton releases “I Shot the Sheriff” as a single.

1973-Bob Dylan releases the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid album.

1968-Steppenwolf‘s “Born to Be Wild” is released.

