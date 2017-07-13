The Daily Cut: The Byrds “Mr. Tambourine Man”

July 13, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Bob Dylan, the byrds, The Daily Cut

The Byrds: “Mr. Tambourine Man”

ALBUM:Mr. Tambourine Man

YEAR: 1965

WRITER: Bob Dylan

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Five days after Bob Dylan cut “Mr. Tambourine Man” for his Bringing It All Back Home album at Columbia Studios in New York, a new L.A. group called The Byrds recorded a much shorter version of the five-and-a-half-minute song at Columbia Studios in Hollywood. Frontman Roger McGuinn recalls editing it down to two minutes and 18 seconds for the band’s debut single. “I’d go through it and pick out the part that made the most sense to me and use it. It was kind of a fun thing to do. It was like taking this epic thing and finding the part of it that really spoke to you, putting it in a different form.”

Co-founder of The Byrds Roger McGuinn turns 75 years old today (July 13th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live