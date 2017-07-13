The Daily Cut: The Byrds “Mr. Tambourine Man”

The Byrds: “Mr. Tambourine Man”

ALBUM:Mr. Tambourine Man

YEAR: 1965

WRITER: Bob Dylan

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Five days after Bob Dylan cut “Mr. Tambourine Man” for his Bringing It All Back Home album at Columbia Studios in New York, a new L.A. group called The Byrds recorded a much shorter version of the five-and-a-half-minute song at Columbia Studios in Hollywood. Frontman Roger McGuinn recalls editing it down to two minutes and 18 seconds for the band’s debut single. “I’d go through it and pick out the part that made the most sense to me and use it. It was kind of a fun thing to do. It was like taking this epic thing and finding the part of it that really spoke to you, putting it in a different form.”

Co-founder of The Byrds Roger McGuinn turns 75 years old today (July 13th).