TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 40 years ago today (July 14th, 1977), Elvis Costello and the Attractions played their first show together at The Garden in Penzance, England.

What was the name of the local band Elvis was in before he went solo? a) Flip City

b) Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers

c) Moonrider

d) Bandit scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1987-Steve Miller gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1977-No longer banned by the state-owned television network in Britain, The Sex Pistols perform “Pretty Vacant” on the BBC’s Top of the Pops show.

1969-Bob Dylan makes a surprise appearance with The Band at the Mississippi River Rock Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois. Introduced as “Elmer Johnson,” Dylan sings “In the Pines,” “Ain’t Got No Home” and “Slippin’ and Slidin’.”

BIRTHDAYS