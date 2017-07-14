What was the name of the local band Elvis was in before he went solo?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: 40 years ago today (July 14th, 1977), Elvis Costello and the Attractions played their first show together at The Garden in Penzance, England.
What was the name of the local band Elvis was in before he went solo?
a) Flip City
b) Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
c) Moonrider
d) Bandit
ANNIVERSARIES
1987-Steve Miller gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1977-No longer banned by the state-owned television network in Britain, The Sex Pistols perform “Pretty Vacant” on the BBC’s Top of the Pops show.
1977-Elvis Costello and the Attractions play their first show together. They open for Wayne County at The Garden in Penzance, England.
1969-Bob Dylan makes a surprise appearance with The Band at the Mississippi River Rock Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois. Introduced as “Elmer Johnson,” Dylan sings “In the Pines,” “Ain’t Got No Home” and “Slippin’ and Slidin’.”
BIRTHDAYS
Bob Casale – Died in 2014
The Devo guitarist — dubbed “Bob 2” by the band, which had two Bobs in its most famous lineup — died February 17th, 2014 at 61. Born 1952.
Woody Guthrie – Died in 1967
The left-wing Oklahoma folksinger, guitarist and songwriter (“This Land Is Your Land,” “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know You”) was a primary inspiration on Bob Dylan and many others. The father of singer Arlo Guthrie died of Huntington’s chorea on October 3rd, 1967 at 55. David Carradine played him in a 1976 bio pic, Bound for Glory. Born 1912.
TRIVIA ANSWER
a) Flip City