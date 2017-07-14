Man Versus Monkey Over Selfie

Taking a selfie is still all the rage as a form of self expression, and who you take a selfie with and how is under review in front of a judge and jury in San Francisco. Maybe you saw this over the summer last year when a man who traveled to Indonesia on vacation wound up taking a number of these selfies with Naruto, who is a fully grown male ape. Now PETA has filed suit against him saying those pics are not his property but that of Naruto. Yes, you heard right, Naruto the ape who unfortunately was not able to catch a flight to San Francisco to testify during these proceedings.

If I’m that defense attorney for the human I’d ask those in the courtroom what would Harambe do? Now that’s a case these dopes really should have taken up.

Thanks to KGO-TV in San Francisco for the story HERE.