Man Versus Monkey Over Selfie

July 14, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: monkey

Taking a selfie is still all the rage as a form of self expression, and who you take a selfie with and how is under review in front of a judge and jury in San Francisco. Maybe you saw this over the summer last year when a man who traveled to Indonesia on vacation wound up taking a number of these selfies with Naruto, who is a fully grown male ape. Now PETA has filed suit against him saying those pics are not his property but that of Naruto. Yes, you heard right, Naruto the ape who unfortunately was not able to catch a flight to San Francisco to testify during these proceedings.

If I’m that defense attorney for the human I’d ask those in the courtroom what would Harambe do? Now that’s a case these dopes really should have taken up.

Thanks to KGO-TV in San Francisco for the story HERE. Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live