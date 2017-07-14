The Daily Cut: Steve Miller Band “The Joker”

Steve Miller Band: “The Joker”

ALBUM: The Joker

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Steve Miller, Eddie Curtis, Ahmet Ertegun

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Steve Miller still remembers where he was when he put all the elements of “The Joker” together into a cohesive song. But that’s not the first thing that comes to his mind about it. “The thing I think about with ‘The Joker’ is that that was my first number-one hit single. I was at a party, it was about midnight and I was on the hood of a car. And I had little parts and pieces of it and was working on and there was kind of a full moon out. It was a pretty funny kind of night. And it all came together that night and I recorded it a few weeks later.”

Steve Miller got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 30 years ago today (July 14th, 1987).