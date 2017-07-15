Classic Rock Almanac July 15, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry suffers minor injuries when his motorcycle is rear-ended near his Massachusetts home. The 2009 Ducati Monster 696 is struck by a car driven by 62-year-old Linda O’Brien. Perry is taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released. O’Brien is ticketed for following too closely.

2009-Paul McCartney and his band perform on the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, the studio where The Beatles made their American TV debut 45 years earlier. Inside, McCartney is the only guest on The Late Show with David Letterman that night.

2000-Ex-Mike and the Mechanics and Sad Cafe singer Paul Young dies of a heart attack at 53.

1999-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin their U.S. reunion tour with the first of 15 nights at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1978-The Rolling Stones‘ Some Girls album, featuring “Miss You,” hits number-one.

1973-Onstage at a concert in England, Ray Davies announces he’s leaving The Kinks. His decision is brought on by exhaustion and the stress of marital problems. He returns to the group within the week.

BIRTHDAYS

Jason Bonham – 51 years old

The son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham drummed behind his dad’s three bandmates at 1988’s Atlantic Records’ 40th Anniversary Concert and at 2007’s Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. He now leads Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience and California Breed. He’s also played in Foreigner, Motherland, Bonham and Virginia Wolf. Born 1966.

Ian Curtis – Died in 1980

The Joy Division (“Love Will Tear Us Apart Again”) singer hung himself on May 18th, 1980, shortly before the Manchester (England) band was to begin its first American tour. He was 23. The 2008 movie Control depicts his life, loves and struggle with epilepsy. Born 1956.

Joe Satriani – 61 years old

Solo/Chickenfoot guitarist. Born 1956.

Marky Ramone (Marc Bell) – 61 years old

The drummer was in Dust and Richard Hell‘s Voidoids before joining The Ramones, replacing co-founder Tommy Ramone. He was fired in 1983 and rehired by the band in 1987. His book is called Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life As a Ramone. Born 1956.

Johnny Thunders (Genzale) – Died in 1991

The New York Dolls/Heartbreakers/solo singer-guitarist, who was a junkie for many years, died under mysterious drug-related circumstances in New Orleans on April 23rd, 1991. He was 38. Born 1952.

Artimus Pyle – 69 years old

Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer. Born 1948.

Linda Ronstadt – 71 years old

After fronting The Stone Poneys on 1968’s “Different Drum,” the Tucson, Arizona native hit big with country-rock renditions of Betty Everett‘s “You’re No Good,” the Everly Brothers‘ “When Will I Be Loved” and Martha and the Vandellas‘ “Heat Wave.” She then turned her attention to Broadway theater in The Pirates of Penzance and crooned ’40s standards with arranger-conductor Nelson Riddle. She returned to the pop mainstream in ’87, teaming with James Ingram for “Somewhere Out There” (from An American Tale). It reached number-two, as did the Grammy-winning duet “Don’t Know Much” with Aaron Neville. Born 1946.