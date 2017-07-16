Classic Rock Almanac July 16, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Deep Purple keyboardist and co-founder Jon Lord dies from a pulmonary embolism at the London Clinic where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

1996-Styx drummer John Panozzo dies from alcohol-related gastrointestinal hemorrhaging at age 47.

1992-Fleetwood Mac‘s “Don’t Stop” is played as Arkansas governor Bill Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president.

1981-Jefferson Starship gets a gold record for Modern Times. Grace Slick is not a major contributor to the album, which was nearly finished when she rejoined the group.

1966-Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker form Cream.

1964-The Rolling Stones score their first number-one single in the UK: “It’s All Over Now.”

BIRTHDAYS

Stewart Copeland – 65 years old

Solo/Police/Oysterhead/ex-Animal Logic/ex-Curved Air drummer-composer. Born 1952.