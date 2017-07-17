Case Of Mistaken Medical Marijuana Delivery

July 17, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: postman accused of stealing medical marijuana, wisn.com

Last week we had the story of the weed shortage in the state of Nevada, where roughly a couple of weeks of making it legally available there, the Governor had to step in so customers would still be happy there. Now, Wisconsin isn’t one of the states where it’s available for recreational use, but for medicinal use yes. And either this is a case of mistaken delivery identity or the medical weed that’s being prescribed in Wisconsin is that of super primo strength.

Thanks to WISN-TV in Milwaukee for the story HERE. Have a great day.

http://www.wisn.com/article/man-pulls-gun-on-mailman-accuses-him-of-stealing-his-mail-order-marijuana-police-say/10311728

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live