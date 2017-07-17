TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Ten days after its British release, The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” single came out in the U.S. 50 years ago today (July 17th, 1967).
What was the B-side of the original “All You Need Is Love” single?
a) “The Inner Light”
b) “It’s All Too Much”
c) “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)”
d) “Baby You’re a Rich Man”
ANNIVERSARIES
2011-20 minutes into Cheap Trick‘s set at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada, a violent storm causes the stage to collapse. The band gets off the stage safely and no one is trapped underneath.
2009-Paul McCartney is the first artist to perform at Citi Field in New York, built on the site of Shea Stadium, where The Beatles first performed in 1965. Billy Joel, who closed Shea in 2008 with a guest appearance by McCartney, returns the favor, joining in for “I Saw Her Standing There.”
2006-Pink Floyd‘s original guitarist Syd Barrett is laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Cambridge, England. No Floyd members attend. Barrett had died ten days earlier.
1986-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards signs a solo deal with Virgin Records.
1976-Heart releases “Magic Man” as a single.
1974-The Moody Blues open their own studio, the first designed for quadraphonic recording, in London.
1972-The Rolling Stones perform at the Forum in Montreal. The concert is marred when a bomb placed under a ramp blows out speakers stored in an equipment truck. The show goes on and no suspect is ever caught.
1968-Yellow Submarine has its world premiere at the London Pavilion Theater. The animated movie based on the 1966 song features the music — but not the voices — of the Fab Four.
1965-“Here Comes the Night,” by Them, the Belfast group led by Van Morrison, peaks at number-24 on the Billboard Hot 100.
BIRTHDAYS
P. J. Soles (Pamela Jane Hardon) – 62 years old
The actress who starred in The Ramones’ Rock’N’Roll High School movie also appeared in the horror classics Carrie and Halloween. Her last name comes from her first marriage, to musician Steven Soles, who played bass in Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue. Born 1955.
Geezer Butler (Terence Michael Joseph Butler) – 68 years old
Black Sabbath/Geezer/Heaven and Hell bassist. Born 1949.
Ron Asheton – Died in 2009
The guitarist (and, for a while, bassist) of The Stooges and Iggy & the Stooges died of a heart attack at 60 in January 2009. He was found in bed at his Ann Arbor, Michigan home. Born 1948.
Mick Tucker – Died in 2002
He played drums in The Sweet, the UK glam band that rocked the U.S. charts in the ’70s with “Little Willy,” “Blockbuster,” “Fox on the Run” and “Love Is Like Oxygen.” Tucker died of leukemia February 14th, 2002 at 54. Born 1947.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) “Baby You’re a Rich Man”