TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Ten days after its British release, The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” single came out in the U.S. 50 years ago today (July 17th, 1967).



What was the B-side of the original “All You Need Is Love” single?

a) “The Inner Light”

b) “It’s All Too Much”

c) “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)”

d) “Baby You’re a Rich Man”

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-20 minutes into Cheap Trick‘s set at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada, a violent storm causes the stage to collapse. The band gets off the stage safely and no one is trapped underneath.

2009-Paul McCartney is the first artist to perform at Citi Field in New York, built on the site of Shea Stadium, where The Beatles first performed in 1965. Billy Joel, who closed Shea in 2008 with a guest appearance by McCartney, returns the favor, joining in for “I Saw Her Standing There.”

2006-Pink Floyd‘s original guitarist Syd Barrett is laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Cambridge, England. No Floyd members attend. Barrett had died ten days earlier.

1986-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards signs a solo deal with Virgin Records.

1976-Heart releases “Magic Man” as a single.

1974-The Moody Blues open their own studio, the first designed for quadraphonic recording, in London.

1972-The Rolling Stones perform at the Forum in Montreal. The concert is marred when a bomb placed under a ramp blows out speakers stored in an equipment truck. The show goes on and no suspect is ever caught.

1968-Yellow Submarine has its world premiere at the London Pavilion Theater. The animated movie based on the 1966 song features the music — but not the voices — of the Fab Four.

1965-“Here Comes the Night,” by Them, the Belfast group led by Van Morrison, peaks at number-24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

