Joe Walsh To Rock For Vets

July 17, 2017 10:59 AM
fairfax va, joe walsh, Keith Urban, vetsaid

Remember last summer when Joe Walsh cancelled a concert here that he thought was for military veterans that was actually part of the RNC? He promised to do something for vets,and now he has. Joe will be headlining a concert in Fairfax, Virginia on September 2oth called VetsAid. He will be joined by Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr, and the Zac Brown Band.

He is planning on making this an annual event, thereby silencing the trolls that called him horrible hateful names on social media following the cancellation of last summers show.

