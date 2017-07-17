Kid Rock Calls for Government Everyone Can Understand

By Abby Hassler

It’s official: Kid Rock is running for the Senate. While his original tweet to his campaign website was thought to be a joke at first, the rocker has since confirmed his political aspirations and today he shared what appears to be his campaign’s guiding principles.

The post reads, “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.”

Many media outlets and politicians have already written this campaign off as a publicity stunt or promotion for his music, but many high-profile individuals are taking this bid for office seriously.

CNN reported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right? Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.”

