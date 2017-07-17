The Daily Cut: The Beatles “All You Need Is Love”

The Beatles: “All You Need Is Love”

ALBUM: Magical Mystery Tour

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week.

50 years after its release, Ringo Starr feels the message of “All You Need Is Love” is still relevant. He also explains that that message didn’t originate with The Beatles. “This was started in the ‘50s by Ban the Bomb in England. Nobody relates to it anymore. It all relates now to ‘peace and love.’ That’s why I go ‘peace and love’ all the time. Sometimes the press say, ‘Oh, he’s peace and loving again.’ Yeah, that’s all I’m doing, you know, not like I’m hurting anybody. The hippies, you know, got very big in the ‘60s and we were big in the ‘60s, you know. [Laughs]”

