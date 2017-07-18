Classic Rock Almanac July 18, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons celebrates his 55th birthday today (July 18th).

This year Irons did a solo drum show opening for which band on tour? a) Pearl Jam

b) U2

c) Red Hot Chili Peppers

d) Foo Fighters

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul Simon files a five-million-dollar copyright-infringement lawsuit against a Japanese clockmaker, claiming that the company put “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on one of its clocks without his permission.

2000-Two downloadable Led Zeppelin songs (“Rock and Roll” and “All My Love”) bring the long-defunct group to the Internet for the first time.

1988-Former Velvet Underground singer Nico (Christa Paffgen) dies in a bicycling accident on the island of Ibiza at age 49.

1986-After an association of 28 years, Johnny Cash is dropped by Columbia Records. Here’s the kicker–he only learned about the cancellation by reading about it in the newspaper!

1981-Anthrax is formed in Queens, New York. Rhythm guitarist Scott Ian is the only member who’ll be there for the entirety of the band’s 35-plus year career.

1980-Billy Joel‘s Glass Houses tops the album chart.

1980-George Thorogood and the Destroyers‘ second album, 1978’s Move It on Over, is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales.

1978-Def Leppard plays its first public gig, at a school in Sheffield, England. Their fee (roughly $12) is paid out of a teacher’s pocket.

1970-Original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips plays his last show with the band.

1966-The namesake leader of The Bobby Fuller Four (“I Fought the Law”) is found dead in his parked car in Los Angeles. Despite myriad theories of gangster involvement, police never identify a suspect or motive or officially declare it a suicide or a homicide. The Texas-born singer-guitarist was 23.

1964-The Rolling Stones‘ first hit, a cover of Buddy Holly‘s “Not Fade Away,” peaks at number-48.

BIRTHDAYS