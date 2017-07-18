Classic Rock Almanac July 18, 2017

This year Irons did a solo drum show opening for which band on tour?
a) Pearl Jam
b) U2
c) Red Hot Chili Peppers
d) Foo Fighters
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Former Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons celebrates his 55th birthday today (July 18th).
This year Irons did a solo drum show opening for which band on tour?
a) Pearl Jam
b) U2
c) Red Hot Chili Peppers
d) Foo Fighters
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Paul Simon files a five-million-dollar copyright-infringement lawsuit against a Japanese clockmaker, claiming that the company put “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on one of its clocks without his permission.
2000-Two downloadable Led Zeppelin songs (“Rock and Roll” and “All My Love”) bring the long-defunct group to the Internet for the first time.
1988-Former Velvet Underground singer Nico (Christa Paffgen) dies in a bicycling accident on the island of Ibiza at age 49.
1986-After an association of 28 years, Johnny Cash is dropped by Columbia Records. Here’s the kicker–he only learned about the cancellation by reading about it in the newspaper!
1981-Anthrax is formed in Queens, New York. Rhythm guitarist Scott Ian is the only member who’ll be there for the entirety of the band’s 35-plus year career.
1980-Billy Joel‘s Glass Houses tops the album chart.
1980-George Thorogood and the Destroyers‘ second album, 1978’s Move It on Over, is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales.
1978-Def Leppard plays its first public gig, at a school in Sheffield, England. Their fee (roughly $12) is paid out of a teacher’s pocket.
1970-Original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips plays his last show with the band.
1966-The namesake leader of The Bobby Fuller Four (“I Fought the Law”) is found dead in his parked car in Los Angeles. Despite myriad theories of gangster involvement, police never identify a suspect or motive or officially declare it a suicide or a homicide. The Texas-born singer-guitarist was 23.
1964-The Rolling Stones‘ first hit, a cover of Buddy Holly‘s “Not Fade Away,” peaks at number-48.
BIRTHDAYS
Wally Bryson – 68 years old
Raspberries lead guitarist. Born 1949.
Stu (Ian Stewart) – Died in 1985
The Rolling Stones‘ original keyboardist was pushed out (reportedly for being “too ugly”) and became the band’s road manager instead. He did play with them live from time to time, led his own boogie-woogie band, Rocket 88, and was the inspiration for Led Zeppelin‘s “Boogie With Stu.” He died of a heart attack December 12th, 1985 at 47. Born 1938.
Papa Dee Allen (Thomas Allen) – Died in 1988
The War keyboardist, percussionist and singer died onstage of a brain aneurysm August 30th, 1988 at 57. Born 1931.
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Died in 2000
The theatrical R&B singer (and actor) is best known for “I Put a Spell on You.” His style was widely influential. After he died of an aneurysm February 12th, 2000 at 70, it was claimed that he had fathered nearly five dozen children in his life. Born 1929.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Red Hot Chili Peppers (the tour ended earlier this month)