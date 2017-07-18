Dog Rescues Deer From Drowning

July 18, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: dogs

Dogs are great at fetching and instead of a ball this good boy sprung into action and completed a successful water rescue of a fawn that had swam out into the water and couldn’t get back to shore. When you check out the story HERE, thanks to WCBS-TV in New York, it’s like this dog took water safety classes at The YMCA. Because Storm did everything except perform CPR on the fawn.

And there’s a neat ending to this story too as this now orphaned deer will be okay. Next time he wants to take a dip in the pool or lake they’ll probably be a lifeguard on duty.

Have a great day.

