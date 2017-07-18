Vince Gills’ Top 5 Eagles Songs

After being in the band for a grand total of one show Vince Gill has shared his 5 favorite Eagles songs, and only 1 of them are written by Glen Frey and Don Henley. One’s not even an Eagles song! This is not a good way to gain the favor of Don. Here’s the list in no specific order.

“Desperado”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“I Can’t Tell You Why”

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Ol’ 55”

Read full article HERE

The Eagles have been doing “Rocky Mountain Way” in concert for years, but it is a Joe Walsh solo song. Timothy B. Schmit has a writing credit on “I Can’t Tell You Why”, Jack Tempchin wrote “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, and Tom Wats penned “Ol’ 55”.