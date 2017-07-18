Vince Gills’ Top 5 Eagles Songs

After being in the band for a grand total of one show Vince Gill has shared his 5 favorite Eagles songs, and only 1 of them are written by Glen Frey and Don Henley. One’s not even an Eagles song! This is not a good way to gain the favor of Don. Here’s the list in no specific order.
- “Desperado”
- “Peaceful Easy Feeling”
- “I Can’t Tell You Why”
- “Rocky Mountain Way”
- “Ol’ 55”
The Eagles have been doing “Rocky Mountain Way” in concert for years, but it is a Joe Walsh solo song. Timothy B. Schmit has a writing credit on “I Can’t Tell You Why”, Jack Tempchin wrote “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, and Tom Wats penned “Ol’ 55”.