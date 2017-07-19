TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Queen guitarist Brian May is celebrating his 70th birthday today (July 19th).
May’s first solo release was Star Fleet Project, a 1983 mini-album that was credited to Brian May and Friends. Which of his “friends” was the album’s other guitarist?
a) Eric Clapton
b) Eddie Van Halen
c) Mick Ronson
d) Mick Ralphs
ANNIVERSARIES
1991-Former Guns n’ Roses drummer Steven Adler files suit against the band, claiming the other members had forced him to use heroin, then made him quit the band while he tried to kick his habit.
1980-David Bowie makes his theatrical debut playing the title character in The Elephant Man in Denver. He later reprises the role on Broadway.
1980-Billy Joel gets his first number-one in Billboard, as “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” begins a two-week run on the top of the chart.
1976-Deep Purple breaks up. (The group reforms in 1984.)
1969-The Rolling Stones release “Honky Tonk Women” as a single.
1965-The Rolling Stones get a gold record — their first in the U-S — for “Satisfaction.”
BIRTHDAYS
Keith Godchaux – Died in 1980
The ex-Grateful Dead keyboardist (he and wife Donna Godchaux had left the band in February, 1979) died in a Marin County motorcycle accident July 23rd, 1980, four days after his 32nd birthday. Born 1948.
Bernie Leadon – 70 years old
An original member of the Eagles and The Flying Burrito Brothers, the singer-guitarist — whose interest in country music was diverging from the Eagles’ direction — was replaced by Joe Walsh at the end of 1975, just before Hotel California was recorded. Leadon’s résumé also includes acoustic guitar on the Stone Poneys hit “Different Drum” and sessions with John Denver, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks and others. He rejoined the Eagles for their History of… tour, performing on the songs he’d originally played on. Born 1947.
Brian May – 70 years old
The guitarist was at work on an advanced degree in astrophysics when he co-founded Queen as an outgrowth of a prior band called Smile. He finally completed his dissertation in 2007 and received his doctorate in 2008. In addition to continuing to lead Queen with drummer Roger Taylor, May is an author, inventor, academic, activist and a solo artist. Born 1947.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Eddie Van Halen