TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Queen guitarist Brian May is celebrating his 70th birthday today (July 19th).

May’s first solo release was Star Fleet Project, a 1983 mini-album that was credited to Brian May and Friends. Which of his “friends” was the album’s other guitarist? a) Eric Clapton

b) Eddie Van Halen

c) Mick Ronson

d) Mick Ralphs scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1991-Former Guns n’ Roses drummer Steven Adler files suit against the band, claiming the other members had forced him to use heroin, then made him quit the band while he tried to kick his habit.

1980-David Bowie makes his theatrical debut playing the title character in The Elephant Man in Denver. He later reprises the role on Broadway.

1980-Billy Joel gets his first number-one in Billboard, as “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” begins a two-week run on the top of the chart.

1976-Deep Purple breaks up. (The group reforms in 1984.)

1969-The Rolling Stones release “Honky Tonk Women” as a single.

1965-The Rolling Stones get a gold record — their first in the U-S — for “Satisfaction.”

BIRTHDAYS