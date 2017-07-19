Loose Moose Shut Down Town

Actually it was a large herd of bison that got loose in this town in New Hampshire and who knew bison roamed like where the buffalo used to roam there because I thought those gigantic dudes lived in states like Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. But as you’ll see HERE thanks to WMUR-TV HERE, after numerous selfies were taken by residents there, it was a total town effort to corral these guys back to the farm.

