Loose Moose Shut Down Town

July 19, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: bison on the loose in new hampshire, wmur.com

Actually it was a large herd of bison that got loose in this town in New Hampshire and who knew bison roamed like where the buffalo used to roam there because I thought those gigantic dudes lived in states like Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. But as you’ll see HERE thanks to WMUR-TV HERE, after numerous selfies were taken by residents there, it was a total town effort to corral these guys back to the farm.

Have a great day.

http://www.wmur.com/article/gilford-police-warn-drivers-about-herd-of-bison-on-loose-in-area/10324671

