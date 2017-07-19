Remembering David Z. Of TSO

July 19, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: chris caffery, david z, trans-siberian orchestra, tso

It’s been a brutal off season for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. First losing founder Paul O’Neill, and now the tragic death of bass player David Z, who was killed by a tractor trailer truck while changing a tire on the side of the road last weekend. TSO guitarist Chris Caffery (left) was very close with David (right), and the words that he chose to eulogize a dear friend are as powerful as they are poignant.

A must read for TSO fans HERE

Sometimes you just can’t find the words to describe a loss. Thank you Chris, for fighting back the tears and finding the exactly perfect words.

 

