The Daily Cut: Eagles “Already Gone”

Eagles: “Already Gone”

ALBUM: On the Border

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: ack Tempchin and Robb Strandlund

Peaked at number-32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Guitarist Bernie Leadon tells why “Already Gone” was really the start of a new era for the Eagles. “‘Already Gone’ was the first song Don Felder played on. We recorded it at the end of the On the Border album, which was the third studio album. The first two-thirds of that album we made without Felder, and when we changed producers to Bill Szymczyk and started recording in L.A., as opposed to London with Glyn Johns, we brought Felder in shortly after that. So that was one of the first three guitar attack records that we did.”

Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon celebrates his 70th birthday today (July 19th).