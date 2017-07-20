Classic Rock Almanac July 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Van Halen release a two-disc greatest hits collection called Best of Both Worlds. It features three brand new songs recorded with Sammy Hagar.

1986-On the birthday of Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook, the movie Sid and Nancy premieres in London. Gary Oldman stars as the late Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and Chloe Webb plays his murdered girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The then-unknown Courtney Love also has a small role in the film.

1985-Sting‘s solo debut, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, enters the Top 40.

1979-The Electric Light Orchestra takes out magazine ads dedicating the release of “Don’t Bring Me Down” to Skylab.

1975-In Providence, Rhode Island, on the first night of the Born to Run Tour, “Miami” Steve Van Zandt plays his first concert as a member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band.

1974-Joey Ramone steps out from behind the drum kit and becomes the lead vocalist for the then-unknown Ramones.

1965-Columbia Records releases “Like a Rolling Stone.” The single turns out to be Bob Dylan‘s biggest hit ever, climbing to number-two on the U.S. pop chart.

1957-Paul McCartney joins The Quarrymen two weeks after meeting (and impressing) the Liverpool skiffle band at a church picnic. The 15-year-old guitarist is invited to join by the group’s Pete Shotton after they meet on the street.

