Do We Really Need Another Howard Hughes Movie? Yes We Do…

I don’t know about you but I’m fascinated by the late Howard Hughes. The man was an innovator, one of the richest men on earth, and a first-class nut job. What’s not to like? Back in 2004 Martin Scorsese unleashed his Hughes bio-pic, “The Aviator”, staring Leonardo DiCaprio, and I thought it was great. But still, I’m ready for another one and director Christopher Nolan has been sitting on what he has called “the best script I’ve ever written” since the early 2000’s…and he had Jim Carrey ready to star in it. So, are we ever going to see it? Click HERE to read all about it…