Happy 70th Birthday Carlos Santana, The Guitarist

July 20, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: carlos santana, santana

Only in Cleveland do we have to specify “The Guitarist” when wishing Carlos Santana a happy 70th birthday. The fact is, he started playing guitar over 30 years before the Indians player was born. Actually, he could use a nickname, since he is in the upper echelon of all time great guitar players. He is one of my favorites to just watch and marvel at. Even when he’s adding an extra verse to “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Read his life story HERE

I guess that he doesn’t need a nickname. He does things old school, he lets his guitar do the talking!

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live