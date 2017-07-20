Happy 70th Birthday Carlos Santana, The Guitarist

Only in Cleveland do we have to specify “The Guitarist” when wishing Carlos Santana a happy 70th birthday. The fact is, he started playing guitar over 30 years before the Indians player was born. Actually, he could use a nickname, since he is in the upper echelon of all time great guitar players. He is one of my favorites to just watch and marvel at. Even when he’s adding an extra verse to “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Read his life story HERE

I guess that he doesn’t need a nickname. He does things old school, he lets his guitar do the talking!