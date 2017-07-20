Children’s Music Therapy Program Established to Honor Chris Cornell

By Abby Hassler

The non-profit Childhaven announced today (July 20) the establishment of the “Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program at Childhaven” in memory of the late musician. This announcement arrives on Cornell’s birthday.

“The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need,” his widow, Vicky, said. “Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven’s establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world’s most vulnerable children.”

Vicky has already committed $100,000 to the nonprofit’s therapeutic early learning model for trauma-affected children. The nonprofit serves children from birth to 5-years-old and their families overcome instances of neglect, abuse, domestic violence, addiction and more.

“We’re honored to preserve Chris Cornell’s memory with this program,” Childhaven CEO Jon Botten said. “Music has the power to engage, to delight, and to heal. Thanks to the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, more of our most vulnerable children will be able to use music to build the resilience they need to reach their full potential.”