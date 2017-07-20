Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Pens Moving Birthday Letter to Chris Cornell

By Abby Hassler

Today (July 20), would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. To celebrate the life of the late Soundgarden frontman, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard (whose birthday is also today) penned a heartfelt letter to Cornell.

“I keep waking up in the middle of the night and remember, fresh again, that you are gone,” Gossard beings. “An absence grows in my stomach and slowly turns circles like a far off galaxy on a grainy tv.”

“We hope you’re in peace and that your particles are mutating and transforming in harmony with nature,” he continued. “We wish your family our utmost condolences and sympathies.”

Read Stone’s full letter below.