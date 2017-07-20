The Parole Hearing Of The Century Is Today

July 20, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: oj simpson

Back in 1994-95 the chase, trial and eventual not guilty verdict of OJ Simpson was must see TV and here we go again. Because at around 1 this afternoon, everybody will be glued to a TV to see if after serving 9 years of a 9-33 year prison term for armed robbery, will OJ once again go free? The consensus opinion I believe is that Simpson will indeed be granted parole. Even the state prosecutor in Nevada admits that 9 years is really a long time to be serving for armed robbery in that state.

Going back say to “the chase”, the slow speed chase along the LA freeways of OJ and driver AC Cowlings in 1994, that day and evening was the #1 time and still is, the record for folks who called for pizza delivery in the US.

So who’s up for pizza for lunch later on today?

Thanks to KLAS-TV for the surprising person on who may be able to spring OJ free again HERE.

Have a great day and happy Friday-eve.

 

