Classic Rock Almanac July 21, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (July 21st) is the 30th anniversary of the release of Guns N’ Roses debut, Appetite for Destruction.

The original cover art for the album (which was later moved to the inside of its sleeve) was created by what comic artist?

a) R. Crumb

b) Robert Williams

c) William Bailey

d) Saul Hudson

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Jackson Browne settles his lawsuit against Senator John McCain, the Republican National Committee and the Ohio Republican Party over the use of “Running on Empty” during the 2008 presidential campaign. The defendants issue an apology that reads, in part, “Although Senator McCain had no knowledge of, or involvement in, the creation or distribution of the web campaign video, [he] does not support or condone any actions…inconsistent with artists’ rights or the various legal protections afforded to intellectual property.”

2007-Don Arden — Sharon Osbourne‘s father and the former manager of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, The Small Faces and Electric Light Orchestra — dies at the age of 81.

1987-Guns n’ Roses release Appetite for Destruction.

1980-Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux is injured in a car accident. He dies two days later.

1979-The Genesis album Duke goes gold.

1971-The Black Sabbath album Master of Reality is released.

1969-The Beatles begin recording John Lennon‘s “Come Together” at Abbey Road Studios.

