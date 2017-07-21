OJ Shares A Jailhouse Story

July 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: cnn.com, oj simpson, washingtonexaminer.com
(Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

So we all know the outcome of yesterday’s parole hearing. The only drama to that was if OJ was gonna talk his way back to jail when Simpson became rather defiant when answering questions about his drinking, whether he owned any of the items involved in the armed robbery.

However, do you catch this? During CNN’s coverage, OJ Simpson and his attorney are discussing the stories, shared by a former guard there at the prison HERE. It’s pretty engaging and a nice eavesdrop if you will.

Thanks to CNN and the Washington Examiner for the story.

You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/oj-simpson-attorney-mentions-trumps-two-scoops-of-ice-cream-during-parole-hearing/article/2629272

Listen Live