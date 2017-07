Westboro Baptist Church is known for protesting anyone that doesn’t share their myopic view of religion. They were in force at the Paul McCartney show in Wichita, but Paul got the last laugh. He took a picture of the sign wielding group at went to work on Photoshop.

Protesting a guy who’s stood for peace and love for over 50 years doesn’t seem to make any sense at all, which has never stopped them before.