The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Paradise City”

July 21, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Axl Rose, duff mckagan, Guns N' Roses, izzy stradlin, slash, steven adler, The Daily Cut

Guns N’ Roses: “Paradise City”

ALBUM: Appetite for Destruction

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler

The third single released off Appetite… and its third Top 10. It peaked at number-five.

Slash says that when he hears “Paradise City” these days, it makes him feel that Guns N’ Roses had already reached a high level musically — even at that early stage in their career. “That’s probably my favorite Guns song, and it’s funny because I listen to the playing on it and I can tell how young I was. And all the potential for whatever – I mean, it’s not even potential – all the heart and the direction was all in place. It was a little bit stiff, but that gives it a charm.”

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Appetite for Destruction.

