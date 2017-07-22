Classic Rock Almanac July 22, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The soundtrack to the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young documentary Deja Vu hits stores.

2001-A British tabloid quotes Beatles producer George Martin as saying that George Harrison “knows that he is going to die soon.” The next day, a spokesman for Martin denies that he said it, calling the report “unsubstantiated, untrue, insensitive and uncalled for” and adding that “Mr. Harrison is active and feeling well in spite of health challenges he has had this year.” (Harrison dies four months later.)

1977-Elvis Costello‘s first album, My Aim Is True, is released in Britain.

1970-Elton John‘s self-titled album, which includes “Your Song,” is his first U.S. release.

1969-Led Zeppelin gets a gold album for its self-titled debut.

1967-The Doors make their network T-V debut, lip-synching “Light My Fire” and “Crystal Ship” on American Bandstand. Dick Clark also shows a film clip of The Bee Gees‘ “New York Mining Disaster 1941.”

1965-Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones appear in a London courtroom and are found guilty of “insulting behavior” for urinating against a gas station wall. They are each fined five pounds sterling.

1963-The Beatles‘ first American album is released. Introducing the Beatles, on the black-owned independent label Vee Jay Records, features the singles “Love Me Do” and “Please Please Me” –which Capitol had declined to issue here. Six months before the start of the British Invasion, the album sells very few copies–and those later become valued collectibles.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Albini – 55 years old

As a singer and guitarist, the onetime Chicago fanzine writer led the bands Shellac, Big Black and Rapeman. He is also a top record producer (although his credit always reads “engineer”) with hundreds of album credits that include Nirvana‘s In Utero and Page-Plant‘s Walking Into Clarksdale. Born 1962.

Don Henley – 70 years old

The Eagles‘ singer-drummer had a hand in writing such hits as “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town,” “Hotel California” and “Heartache Tonight.” The Texan also enjoyed ’80s solo success with “Dirty Laundry” and “Boys of Summer.” Born 1947.

Rick Davies – 73 years old

Supertramp singer-keyboardist. Born 1944.