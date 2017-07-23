Classic Rock Almanac July 23, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Paul McCartney proposes to his girlfriend, Heather Mills, in England. They plan to wed in 2002.

1999-Woodstock ’99 begins at Griffiss Air Force base in Rome, New York. The three-day festival runs smoothly until Limp Bizkit plays on Saturday, when fans break down wooden barriers. On Sunday night, fans start fires throughout the concert area. Riot cops are called in to disperse the crowd.

1992-Chicago gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1982-Bruce Springsteen gets onstage with The Stray Cats at the Fast Lane in Asbury Park, New Jersey and performs Eddie Cochran‘s “20 Flight Rock,” Gene Vincent‘s “Be-Bop-a-Lula” and Little Richard‘s “Long Tall Sally” with the trio.

1980-Former Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux, 32, dies of injuries sustained two days earlier in a car accident in Marin County, California.

1977-Foreigner releases “Cold as Ice.”

1955-Chuck Berry releases “Maybellene” on Chess Records. A month later, it becomes his first hit.

BIRTHDAYS

Slash (Saul Hudson) – 52 years old

Solo/Velvet Revolver/ex-Slash’s Snakepit/ex-Guns n’ Roses guitarist. Born 1965.

Nick Menza – Died in 2016

The former Megadeth drummer died on May 21st, 2016 after collapsing onstage during a club gig in California. He was 51. Born 1964.

Martin Gore – 56 years old

Depeche Mode keyboardist-guitarist. Born 1961.

Blair Thornton – 67 years old

The guitarist joined Bachman-Turner Overdrive in time to play on such ’70s hits as “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Hey You.” Born 1950.