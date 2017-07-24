Classic Rock Almanac July 24, 2017

TRIVIA

Fifty years ago today (July 24th, 1967)‘s second album,, was certified gold for 500,000 sales.

Today’s question: How many members of the Airplane’s lineup on Surrealistic Pillow did not appear on their debut album, Jefferson Airplane Takes Off ?

2011-Dan Peek, co-founder of America and writer of “Lonely People,” dies in his sleep at age 60.



2007-Former KISS drummer Peter Criss releases One for All, his first album in 12 years.

2000-David Bowie is the big winner at the Yahoo! Online Internet Life Online Music Awards, taking both the Pioneer award and Best Artist Site. Paul McCartney Live at the Cavern Club wins Best Live Event Online.

1987-La Bamba, a bio pic about Ritchie Valens starring Lou Diamond Phillips, with the title track performed by Los Lobos, opens.

1978-The Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band movie, a box-office and critical flop starring Peter Frampton, George Burns and The Bee Gees, opens in New York City.

1976-Elton John has his first British number-one hit with “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” a duet with Kiki Dee. The single starts a six-week run atop the charts.

1976-Hall & Oates release “She’s Gone” as a single.

1971-“Get It On” by T. Rex reaches number-one in Great Britain. The American group Chase already has a song of that name out, so the Marc Bolan song is retitled “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” for the U.S., where it reaches number-10 — the group’s only major American hit.

1971-Paul McCartney starts assembling his new band, asking onetime Moody Blues leader Denny Laine to join him in Wings.

1967-Jefferson Airplane‘s second album, Surrealistic Pillow, which contains the Top 10 hits “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit,” is certified gold.

1965-On the day before he will make history by going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, Bob Dylan performs “All I Really Want to Do”, “If You Gotta Go, Go Now”, and “Love Minus Zero/No Limit” acoustically at a workshop there.