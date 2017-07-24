Cleveland Browns Training Camp Opens This Week: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Browns might just be Cleveland’s most beloved sports team, and the season is just around the corner! That means that Browns training camp is starting in Berea!

This is a great thing for families to do for free, specially now that summer is ending. If you are a parent and looking for new ideas and things to do with your kids – this is it.

The first of 15 training camp practices open to the public will take place this Thursday, July 27, from 3-5:30 p.m.

All open practices will take place at the team’s practice facility in Berea.

The final practice open to the public will be Aug. 17 from 3-5:30 p.m.

How do I get tickets?

Fans can register for tickets online at the team’s website and will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App. According to the Browns, registration is not required, but is strongly recommended.

Walk-up admittance will be granted only as space permits.

You can secure up to 5 tickets for up to 3 different Training Camp sessions.

Pick tickets here.

Here’s more from the Browns website:

For 2017, the Browns have changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue to offer more fans a quality view and experience during training camp, highlighted by an approximately 1,250 seat grandstand with an awning to provide shade. The seating structure is complemented by a standing-room area at the top. Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to access practice.

How do I get there?

Fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Get directions to the facility here.

What can I bring in?

It will definitely be hot at the end of July and early August – so make sure you bring plenty of water. Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted, but cans and glass are prohibited.

There will be some concessions and food trucks on site, but you can bring small items like sandwiches in clear plastic bags. Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice.

In addition, you can bring in umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags, but obviously will be subject to inspection.

There will be a fence lined up around the practice field, and the grandstand has seating – but you are allowed to bring portable folding chairs and lawn chairs!

Here’s a list of prohibited items from the Browns:

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

What should I expect?

A lot of fun!

This is the second year of new head coach Hue Jackson running the Cleveland Browns, and after a 1-15 regular season last year, the only way to go is up!

You’ll see practices including #1 draft pick Myles Garrett (defensive end), and new quarterbacks DeShone Kizer (rookie) and Brock Osweiler (trade with Houston).

We’ll see you there.

[h/t cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns]