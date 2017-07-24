Eddie Vedder Joins Roger Waters for ‘Comfortably Numb’

By Robyn Collins

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined Roger Waters on stage Sunday (July 23) night in Chicago. The two rockers took turns traded lines from the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb.”

The appearance wasn’t announced to the audience, Vedder just snuck out on stage to hit the first chorus, after which the two artists hugged, and proceeded to complete the song as a joint effort.

Pearl Jam has been playing a cover of the iconic tune in the years following a 12:12:12 Hurricane Sandy benefit at Madison Square Garden, where Vedder and the Pink Floyd bassist teamed up on the tune.