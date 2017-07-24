Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Rainbow — Street Of Dreams

Rainbow — Street Of Dreams HD

Street of Dreams by Rainbow happens to be one of Ritchie Blackmore’s favorite Rainbow songs. Released as the first single from the Bent Out of Shape album the sound and feel of the single and LP was towards the US market. The Bent Out of Shape album leaned to be more in the album-oriented rock style, instead of the hard rock sound of earlier Rainbow albums.

Personnel

Ritchie Blackmore – guitar

David Rosenthal – keyboard

Roger Glover – bass, percussion

Chuck Burgi – drums

Joe Lynn Turner – vocals