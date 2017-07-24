Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Rainbow — Street Of Dreams

July 24, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Rainbow -- Street Of Dreams

Rainbow — Street Of Dreams HD

Street of Dreams by Rainbow happens to be one of Ritchie Blackmore’s favorite Rainbow songs. Released as the first single from the Bent Out of Shape album the sound and feel of the single and LP was towards the US market. The Bent Out of Shape album leaned to be more in the album-oriented rock style, instead of the hard rock sound of earlier Rainbow albums.

Personnel

Ritchie Blackmore – guitar

David Rosenthal – keyboard

Roger Glover – bass, percussion

Chuck Burgi – drums

Joe Lynn Turner – vocals

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live