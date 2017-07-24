Panhandling For School Supplies

July 24, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: fox23.com, tulsa teacher panhandles for school supplies
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 22: School children celebrate Earth Day at the 'Earth Hour In LA' Earth Day celebration at the Solar Stage at Wilshire Center April 22, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Back to school is what a couple weeks away for some? Back to school shopping however is in full swing and I’ve never heard of a teacher doing something like this before. Where I live in Avon, a school levy gets passed every two years and the schools are pretty well stocked. Sounds like schools in Tulsa are more like they are in Parma. Levies don’t pass there and cuts are made.

Thanks to Fox 23 in Tulsa for the story HERE.

Have a great day.

http://www.fox23.com/news/tulsa-teacher-turns-to-panhandling-to-raise-money-for-classroom-supplies/565520792

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live