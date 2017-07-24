Panhandling For School Supplies

Back to school is what a couple weeks away for some? Back to school shopping however is in full swing and I’ve never heard of a teacher doing something like this before. Where I live in Avon, a school levy gets passed every two years and the schools are pretty well stocked. Sounds like schools in Tulsa are more like they are in Parma. Levies don’t pass there and cuts are made.

Thanks to Fox 23 in Tulsa for the story HERE.

Have a great day.

http://www.fox23.com/news/tulsa-teacher-turns-to-panhandling-to-raise-money-for-classroom-supplies/565520792