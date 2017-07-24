The Daily Cut: Badfinger “Come and Get It”

Badfinger: “Come and Get It”

ALBUM: Magic Christian Music

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: Paul McCartney

Peaked at number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

Paul McCartney recorded his demo for “Come and Get It” during some down time while The Beatles were working on Abbey Road. He not only gave the song to Badfinger, who were signed to Apple Records, but also produced and played on it, as the band’s late drummer, Mike Gibbins, recalled in this 1980s interview. “It’s was weird, ’cause it’s the first time McCartney produced us, so it opened up a whole new kind of way of doing things — little techniques of recording. I’d heard the original demo of his and it sounds just like the Badfinger one. We copied his demo to the tee, I think. Why not, it sounded good? We didn’t want to turn it round into a Zeppelin tune. He did play piano on the tune, as well, and shook the maracas. It was a nice time doing that.”

