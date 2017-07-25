The Daily Cut: AC/DC “Back in Black”

AC/DC: “Back in Black”

ALBUM: Back in Black

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Brian Johnson

Peaked at number-37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

AC/DC wanted both the album Back in Black and its title track to be tributes to late singer, Bon Scott. Some thought the album title might not be respectful enough. And, as guitarist Angus Young tells us, even their producer, Mutt Lange, was skeptical about the song at first. “When we were making it, Mutt was saying, ‘Y’know I’m having trouble trying to get into ‘em. So me and Malc sat down and when he asked me, ‘What about how it’s sung and how do you hear it?’ I showed him and he went, ‘Hey, that’s happening!’ Once he saw what we meant, he was in there with us.”

AC/DC released Back in Black on July 25th, 1980.